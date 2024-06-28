Right to Dream Academy founder Tom Vernon compares Sulemana to Vinicius and Doku

Tom Vernon, founder of the Right to Dream Academy, has likened the talent of Kamaldeen Sulemana to that of Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and Manchester City's Jeremy Doku.

He asserts that their skill sets are closely matched despite the latter two currently outpacing the Ghanaian winger in career progression.

Sulemana, 22, faced setbacks last season due to recurring injuries, which limited him to just 25 league appearances with only ten starts. Despite these challenges, he managed to provide three assists for Southampton as they secured a swift return to the Premier League, although he did not score.

Earlier in his career, during his time at Nordsjaelland and Rennes, Sulemana was hailed as one of the brightest prospects globally. Although recent injuries have slowed his progress, Vernon remains optimistic about Sulemana’s future, emphasizing that talent and potential endure beyond temporary setbacks.

"I think, you know, it's the old expression, form is temporary, and class is permanent," Vernon told Joy Sports. "And for Kamal, like if you watch Jeremy Doku, if you watch Vinicius Jr training, their potential compared to Kamal, talking about a player in the same ballpark, obviously in certain phases of their development, they pushed a little bit. But, you know, with modern-day, most footballers will still be playing when they're 36, 37."

Vernon's comments highlight his belief in Sulemana's enduring talent and potential to match the achievements of his peers despite his recent challenges. As Sulemana looks to the future, he aims to overcome his injury woes and fulfill the promise he showed early in his career.