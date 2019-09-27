Right to Dream Academy grabs Charity of the Year award at GUBA Awards

Right to Dream Academy won the Charity of the Year Award at the GUBA Awards USA on Thursday night at the A Taj Hotel in New York.

The Academy famed for the production of top footballers is also noted for shaping society by transforming lives of the poor in our communities.

The Right to Dream Academy were presented the Award ahead of Alexis Miranda Foundation, The Distant Relatives, Africa Health Now and Ceciyaa Foundation.

The GUBA Awards seeks to reward, celebrate excellence and innovation of African individuals and organisation in the diaspora and Africa, working to the advancement, empowerment and progression of the African community in the Diaspora.

Following the success of GUBA UK over the past decade, GUBA Enterprise extended internationally by taking root in the United States to put the spotlight on the Diaspora.

Products of Right to Dream Academy playing in the Major League Soccer includes David Accam, Ema Boateng and Abu DaLadi.

Right to Dream Academy in Ghana was founded in 1999 by British social entrepreneur, Tom Vernon to provide children from extreme poverty with the opportunity to build a better life for themselves and their families.