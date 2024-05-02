Right to Dream Academy graduate Caleb Yirenkyi joins FC Nordsjaelland

Highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder, Caleb Yirenkyi, has joined Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

The teen sensation joins the U19 side of the Danish club as he continues his development as a footballer.

The talented midfielder shared his excitement after sealing his move abroad, adding he is ready to learn at Nordsjaelland.

"I have had a good start here at FCN. Everyone at the club has welcomed me and helped me get started, and that helps motivate me to give 100 percent every day," he told the club.

"I constantly try to listen, learn and absorb - and not be afraid of making mistakes. We are learning and developing all the time and I have also spoken to many of the other players who have come to Farum from the Right to Dream academy and can share their experiences with me.

"I am looking forward to taking the next steps here at FCN."

Yirenkyi, just like other graduates from the Right to Dream Academy, is expected to follow the footsteps of the likes of West Ham star Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton.