Right to Dream Academy graduate James Nortey dreams of setting up a Boxing school in Bukom

Ghanaian footballer James C. Nortey has revealed his dreams of establishing a Boxing school in Bukom.

The Right to Dream Academy Graduate says he wants to use the sport to help provide education to the children of Bukom, who mostly drop out of school around the ages of 12 to 15.

Nortey has been organising Boxing events in Bukom with the help of GoFundMe and was to use the opportunity to even move to a larger scale by building a Boxing school in the coastal area.

"My vision is to use boxing as a vehicle to educate and develop young leaders in the community. I want to set up a boxing school in Bukom, where we will develop the kids through boxing, education, and leadership programs," he stated.

"This is my life project, and I’m about to take the first step towards my vision," he added.

The Akademisk Boldklub striker also has plans of how to go about the project, starting with some research as well touring the small towns in the area.

"What am I going to do exactly?," he quizzed.

"I will be taking a research trip to Bukom. The results of this research will be a major part of my business plan. The research will be in the shape of community boxing tournament. My intentions are 1. reconnect with the community 2. get to know the locals that are involved with boxing and 3. understand how things have changed since I have been away.

"I need $2,500 to do this research, run the tournament and create content around my visit. With this money I will hire locals to help me with the logistic on the ground, I will book a venue, I will provide food and refreshment to the coaches and boxers at event, will hire a photographer, and I will pay the coaches and the fighters for their participation.

"Throughout the trip I will be vlogging, so I will present my findings through this vlog where you can get glimpse into the trip.

"Right now I feel very confident that I have found my purpose in life, and I want to use my platform to drive this purpose. This is so big for me that I need your help. This is why I am writing to you.

"If you can’t support me financially, I will really appreciate any advice and support that you can give me. I appreciate you taking the time to read this."