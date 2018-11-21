Right to Dream Academy graduate joins Swedish side Jonkopings Sodra

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Kwakwa has joined Swedish second tier side Jonkopings Sodra on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old, who is a graduate for the trailblazing football academy Right to Dream in Ghana, signed a three-year contract with the club on Tuesday night.

The midfielder moves from rival side Falkenberg FF where he played 22 out of 30 matches in 2018.

He will stay with Sodra until December 2021.

"We're excited to have Enock here," said Jonkopings Sodra coach Andreas Brannstrom.

"We get a midfielder who has already done well on the elite level, but also a young player with great will to be really good. We think there is a great potential in Enock and we will work to get him on track."

Kwakwa will join his new team-mates when the pre-season training starts in January after the 2018 season ended last week.

"Enock joins the club in early January and in connection with the first training for the season. The contract is three years and extends through the 2021 season," says Jonkopings Sodra sports director Andreas Jankevics.

The midfielder played for Ghanaian side Right to Dream before moving to Norwegian side Strömsgodset, where he played for two seasons.

He later joined TPS in Finland before returning to Norway where he featured for Ullensaker before his move to Sweden to play for Falkenberg.

Kwakwa moves to Sodra on a Bossman when his contract with FFF expires at the turn of the year.