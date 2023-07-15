Right to Dream Academy graduate Simon Adingra joins Brighton for pre-season

Ivorian winger, Simon Adingra, who was trained at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana has returned to Brighton for pre-season.

The talented forward joined the Seagulls in the summer of 2022, but was sent on loan to Belgium outfit Union Saint Gilloise.

After an impressive season in the Belgium Pro League, Adingra has been recalled by Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Adingra trained with the first team and he is expected to play a key role at the English club in the upcoming season after contributing 30 goals at Saint Gilloise in the last campaign.

With Brighton losing Alexis MacAllister to Liverpool, Adingra is seen as the man to fill the void left by the World Cup winner.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star looks to be following the footsteps of established stars from the Right to Dream Academy. The Ghana-based academy produced talents such as Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.