Right to Dream Academy graduate Simon Adingra nets brace as Brighton beat Brentford in pre-season

Forward Simon Adingra scored twice as Brighton and Hove Albion defeated Brentford in a pre-season friendly in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate started and took just 19 minutes to open the scoring after pouncing on a long pass from Brighton's goalie before taking on his marker and firing home.

Adingra doubled the lead after the break following a brilliant spell of play by the Seagulls.

The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker is set for a big season in the English Premier League after rejoining Brighton this summer following an outstanding loan spell in Belgium.

The 21-year-old made close to 30 goal contribution at Union St Gilloise last season and he is believed to be a key part of Roberto De Zerbi's plans.

Adingra is part of the long ling of talents produced by the Ghana-based Right to Dream Academy.

Watch goals below: