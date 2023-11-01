Right to Dream Academy products nominated for CAF Awards 2023

Two talents groomed by the Right to Dream Academy, Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah, have received nominations for the prestigious 2023 CAF Awards.

Among the nominees, West Ham's Mohammed Kudus is up for the Men's Player of the Year. Kudus showcased exceptional skills at Ajax and carried his momentum into the 2022 World Cup, where he scored two goals in Qatar. His remarkable performance earned him a transfer to the Premier League for over 40 million euros, and he continues to shine. Kudus faces stiff competition from other football stars, including Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah, and Senegal's Sadio Mane.

On the other hand, Ernest Nuamah is in contention for the Young Player of the Year award. He's competing against nine other talented young players. The 20-year-old winger enjoyed an outstanding season in the Danish Superliga while playing for FC Nordsjaelland in the 2022-23 season.

He clinched three individual awards – Young Player of the Year, Best Player for Spring (voted by coaches), and Player of the Season (chosen by fellow players). His impressive statistics include 15 goals and 4 assists in 34 games.

Ernest Nuamah's remarkable form earned him a move to French football giants Lyon, and he's proving his worth there.

These nominations highlight the growing impact of the Right to Dream Academy on the world of football.

The Awards Gala is set to take place on December 11, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco.