Right To Dream Academy secure franchise to operate USL club in US

Renowned Ghanaian outfit Right to Dream Academy is considering setting up in the United States of America after securing the rights for a United Soccer League (USL) franchise.

The project will be based in Port Covington, South Baltimore as its next location and academy would also include an approximately 10,000-seat stadium.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott requested Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to conduct a $62,000 study for the stadium.

One third of the cost of the study will be covered by the city, one third by MSA, and one third by private sources.

Right to Dream is asking for MSA to build and own the stadium and they will privately build the academy that will include residential and school buildings and possibly additional fields.

Last year, Right to Dream partnered The Mansour Group in a US$100-million deal and will start operation in Egypt 2023.

Right to Dream, founded in 1999 in Ghana by former Manchester United scout Tom Vernon, acquired Danish top-flight side FC Nordsjælland in 2015.

That platform has helped the academy to refine more talents for the major leagues in Europe.