Right to Dream Academy to play in 2019 Super Cup NI tournament in Northern Ireland

Right To Dream Academy U17 will participate in the prestigious 2019 Super Cup NI tournament in Northern Ireland.

The Old Akrade-based outfit have drawn Mexican side Atlante, Riseisha HS from Japan and County Down in Group A.

It will be played from 28 July to 2 August, 2019.

Youth teams of Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle (England) and Valencia (Spain) will play in the 20-team tournament.

Right to Dream Academy emerged U16 champions in 2017 after beating Mexican side Club America.

They were back-to-back champions in the U14 category in 2015 (defeating Southampton) and 2016 at the expense of County Londonderry.

PREMIER U17 section:

Group A: Right to Dream (Ghana), Atlante (Mexico), Riseisha HS (Japan) and County Down.

Group B: Celtic FC, Global Premier Soccer, Vendee (France) and County Tyrone.

Group C: Desportes Iquique (Chile), NC Elite (USA), Chippenham Town and County Antrim.

Group D: Valencia, Strikers (USA), County Armagh and County Fermanagh.

Group E: Newcastle United, FC Edmonton (Canada), Hull City and County Londonderry