GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Right to Dream Academy transfers young defender Bakary Haidara to Westerlo

Published on: 21 September 2023
Right to Dream Academy transfers young defender Bakary Haidara to Westerlo

Ghana-based Right to Dream Academy has transferred their talented young defender, Bakary Haidara, to Belgium's Jupiler Pro League side, Westerlo.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Ivory Coast, has inked a three-year deal with his new club following three fruitful years of development at the academy in Ghana.

Right to Dream Academy, who produced Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah and others, made the announcement in a statement on Monday, highlighting Haidara's remarkable journey and contributions during his time with the academy.

Notably, he played a crucial role in leading the academy team to a remarkable victory in the prestigious Gothia Cup in Sweden.

Last year, Haidara's leadership skills came to the forefront when he stepped up in the absence of the team's main captain, guiding them to their sixth triumph in the tournament. The statement praised Haidara's dedication, determination, and inspirational qualities.

The Academy expressed their delight in seeing Haidara pursue his dreams and embark on this new chapter in his football career with KVC Westerlo.

They are confident that his skills, honed during his time at the academy, will enable him to succeed at the professional level.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more