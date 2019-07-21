Right to Dream beat Nigerian side TikiTaka Academy to win Gothia Cup U17 trophy

Right to Dream Academy beat Nigerian side TikiTaka Academy 4-3 on penalties to win the Boys U17 edition of the prestigious Gothia Cup on Saturday.

Both teams were tied 1-1 after regulation time.

It was the Ghanaian side who opened the scoring just before half-time.

TikiTaka Academy’s goalkeeper spilled a cross from the right side and winger Simon Adingra slotted home.

But after 50 minutes the equaliser came whhen Trek Anthony Stephen knocked in a rebound from close range.

The winner had to be decided on penalties.

The first two penalties were missed. But TikiTaka Academy scored their second. A secure penalty from Njario Dorgeles equalised the scoring.

Then both teams missed once again. The nerves obviously high among the players. The pattern continued, with both teams scoring in the following round.

A goal or a save from either team could now decide it. With a fantastic save the goalkeeper made sure that it was in the hands of Right to Dream, leaving it up to Fuseini Mohammed Gasafi to be able to score the deciding goal.