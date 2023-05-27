Right to Dream CEO Eddie Mensah urges Ghanaians to expect another big talent

Chief Executive Officer of the renowned Right to Dream Academy, Eddie Mensah has expressed his optimism about the academy's continued success in developing the next generation of talented young players revealing that a few more Ghanaian youngsters will take the world by storm in the next years.

Mensah's statement comes in light of the recent achievements of academy graduates who have excelled in European football, such as Mohammed Kudus of Ajax, Southampton's record signing Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah of Nordsjaelland

Mensah highlighted the emergence of highly promising midfielders from the academy, expressing his excitement about their potential impact on the future of Ghanaian football.

“In the next two years, there are a couple of midfielders, I think are very exciting.”

“I think they will play a big role in the future of Ghana football.”

“The headline for me is one of real excitement because at the very least we have a new destination for our players, to really go there and shine and develop their talents.

“The second headline for me is a moment of pride for Ghana, something that started here, a seed sown here has really grown to reach far.”

“We are not perfect, but I hope that our success will inspire other people, to emulate what we do at [Right to Dream Academy], and put their own twist on the development of Ghana football,” he told Citi FM.

The Right to Dream Academy have produced talents playing in top competitions around the world such as the MLS, UEFA Champions League, and FIFA World Cup.

In a significant milestone for African football, the recent joint acquisition of San Diego FC by the Right to Dream Academy and an American business group has provided an esteemed platform for Ghanaian, Egyptian, and other African youngsters trained at the academy to further enhance their skills and succeed at the highest level.