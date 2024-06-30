Right to Dream founder considers Kelvin Ofori academy's greatest talent

Right to Dream founder Tom Vernon has revealed Kelvin Ofori, a 22-year-old winger currently playing for Spartak Trnava in Slovakia, is the most talented player he's seen come through the academy in its two decades of operation.

This statement comes despite Right to Dream producing several Ghanaian stars like Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ibrahim Osman who are currently generating a lot of buzz.

"The best player I ever saw here was Kelvin Ofori," Vernon told Joy Sports.

"He signed in Germany, now he's playing in Slovakia. He was skilful."

Vernon elaborated on Ofori's talent, comparing his left-footed style to Lionel Messi, but cautioned against drawing permanent comparisons as players develop differently.

"He was, you know, I don't like it when people call me telling me that they have a Messi-type player because he was a left-footed in that style," Vernon said.

"But it changes, you know, different stages, different players develop and then what matters is when you're fully grown, like, how it is."

While acknowledging player development is not linear, Vernon remained firm in his assessment.

"But if you talk about academy football, that's the best player," he said. "Even at Man United, I never saw a player as good as Kelvin Ofori."

Ofori's career path has seen him move from Right to Dream to Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany in 2019.

He also had a loan stint at Paderborn before signing with Spartak Trnava in February 2023.

Last season, he was a consistent contributor, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in all competitions.