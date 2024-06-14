Right to Dream founder Tom Vernon opens up about risky £10m loan to acquire Nordsjaelland

Tom Vernon, founder of the Right to Dream Academy, recently disclosed a bold move he made in 2015, revealing that he secured a £10 million loan from a friend in London to purchase FC Nordsjaelland.

Known for nurturing Ghanaian talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah, the Danish club has served as a crucial pathway for these players to advance to prominent European clubs directly from the Akosombo-based academy.

In an exclusive interview with Joy Sports held at the Right to Dream school, Vernon reflected on the significant risk involved in acquiring Nordsjaelland.

He explained, "I borrowed 10 million pounds from a friend in London. And it was a huge risk. We just decided to do that, otherwise we're just gonna stay in the status quo. We think our kids have so much potential. We were so frustrated seeing some of the challenges that we couldn't overcome."

Vernon recounted the pivotal moment that sparked the decision to purchase the club, recalling a board meeting where Kofi Anku, a board member, challenged him to find a solution.

"He was like, okay, go and do it. I knew a guy who'd always said, look, if you ever wanna make a real player or anything, just call me. His name is Bob Finch," Vernon said.

Detailing their strategic approach, Vernon shared, "Me and a guy, Joe Mulberry, we've done a lot of analysis of all the markets. We think Denmark is unique for a number of reasons and no one's really thought about it before. And so we wanna take this big step."

Following a pitch to Finch that they anticipated would take months to finalize, Vernon and Mulberry were pleasantly surprised when Finch promptly agreed to provide the entire amount they needed.

The acquisition of Nordsjaelland not only provided a platform for talented academy graduates to gain exposure in a competitive European league but also marked a significant milestone in the academy's mission to empower young players.