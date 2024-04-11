Right to Dream founder Tom Vernon praises departing Man United director for academy support

Tom Vernon, the founder of Right to Dream Academy, has credited departing Manchester United football director John Murtough for his pivotal role in the success of the academy, particularly in its early stages.

Vernon revealed that Murtough played a crucial part in ensuring the academy's viability by covering fees for graduates that other entities were unwilling to support, thereby laying a solid foundation for the project.

Speaking in light of Manchester United's announcement regarding Murtough's departure, Vernon highlighted the significant contributions made by Murtough during his tenure.

He emphasised how Murtough's involvement facilitated the attachment of players from Right to Dream Academy before eventually signing them, a process that proved instrumental in their development.

Reflecting on Murtough's proactive engagement with the academy, Vernon stated, "I spent many years in the early 2000s trying to engage European clubs in our mission. Everyone apart from Fulham where John was the academy director ignored us. John flew to Ghana and diligently built relationships with some of our best players."

Vernon continued, "He offered many development attachments and pro contracts to our first-ever Pros from RtD. He paid transfer fees that no one else was willing to pay in the African market and set us on our way. When he moved to Everton he did the same thing."

These remarks underscore the significant impact Murtough had on the development of young talents from Right to Dream Academy and highlight his dedication to fostering relationships and opportunities for aspiring players.