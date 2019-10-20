GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 October 2019
Right to Dream graduate Fifi Baiden appointed assistant girls soccer coach at Dunn School
Fiifi Baiden

Ghanaian Fifi Baiden has been appointed assistant girls soccer coach at California-based Dunn School.

Baiden attended Dunn School in 2007 when he graduated from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

After graduating from Dunn, he played collegiately for UCSB ad was drafted by the Columbus Crew in 2014.

But his professional career was cut short due to injury.

He returned to Santa Barbara and has been a coach for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club for the past five years.

Besides coaching, Baiden oversees his foundation, Fifi Soccer Foundation, which supports academics and athletics in Ghana.

He recently wrote a book, ''The Hope You Can Have,'' and is pursuing a master’s degree from Pepperdine University in Social Entrepreneurship and Change.

