Right to Dream graduate Kelvin Owusu signs for Portuguese Liga side Desportivo Aves

Ghanaian striker Kelvin Owusu has signed a three-year contract with Portuguese top-flight side Desportivo Aves.

The 18-year-old impressed on trial and was handed a permanent deal.

He joins countryman Paul Ayongo at the Estádio Clube Desportivo das Aves

Owusu is a product of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana who confirmed his move with a tweet: ''Congratulation to Kelvin Owusu after signing with his first professional team @cdaves1930 in Portugal just after graduating from the academy a week ago. We wish you all the best. #makeithappen #rtdgraduate.''

Desportivo Aves finished 13th in last season's Portuguese Liga.