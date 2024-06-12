Right to Dream graduates, Kudus and Adingra, among top 10 most valuable African players

Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus and Simon Adingra have been named among the top 10 most valuable African players in the world for the 2023/24 football season, according to CIES Football Observatory.

Kudus, who joined West Ham United for â‚¬44.5 million last summer, now holds an impressive market value of â‚¬89.6 million. This places him just behind Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who tops the list with a valuation of â‚¬99.3 million.

Kudus, a product of the Right to Dream Academy, began his professional career at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark before moving to Ajax Amsterdam. His successful spell in the Dutch Eredivisie caught the attention of several top European clubs, leading to his high-profile transfer to West Ham United.

In his debut season, Kudus quickly became a fan favorite, scoring eight goals and providing six assists, significantly boosting his market value and establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the English Premier League.

Similarly, Simon Adingra, another Right to Dream graduate, has made a notable impact. After moving from FC Nordsjaelland to Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League, Despite spending a season on loan at Union SG, Adingra on his return proved to be an essential player for the Seagulls.

He ranks 10th on the list with a value of â‚¬47.8 million.

The inclusion of Kudus and Adingra in this esteemed list highlights the significance and value of the Right to Dream Academy, which has consistently produced top-tier talent for many years. Their impressive performances and market valuations underscore the academy's role as a crucial hub for nurturing and developing footballing talent in Africa.

As these two stars continue to shine on the global stage, their journeys serve as an inspiration to many young African footballers, showcasing the potential and opportunities that can arise from dedicated training and development through academies like Right to Dream.