Right to Dream, Powerhouse Project, and Nike launch second edition of 'Coaching Queens'

Right to Dream, The Powerhouse Project, and Nike have teamed up again for the second edition of 'Coaching Queens,' an initiative aimed at empowering and inspiring female coaches across Africa.

This women's coach education program, which launched in Ghana last year, successfully helped six talented women enhance their coaching skills through an intensive three-month training and mentorship curriculum.

Building on this success, the program is expanding to Egypt this year and will welcome 12 aspiring female coachesâ€”six from Ghana and six from Egypt.

Female coaches often face significant barriers in the male-dominated field of football, including limited access to training and mentorship. This disparity was evident in the 2023 Women's World Cup, where only 12 out of 32 coaches were women, and just one was African.

'Coaching Queens' is designed to address these challenges. It goes beyond technical skills, aiming to foster a new generation of female leaders who will shape the future of football. The program builds a supportive network of female coaches who can inspire and mentor the next generation.

The initiative includes two phases. The first phase will take place at the Right to Dream Academy in Egypt in November 2024, followed by the second phase in Ghana in January 2025.

Participants will receive a fully funded CAF D License coaching qualification, world-class training with expert coaches and mentors, and opportunities for networking and career development to boost their leadership skills and confidence.