Right to Dream youngster Kelvin Baffour gets scholarship to join famous Taft School in USA

Right to Dream Academy youngster Kelvin Baffuor has been enrolled at the famous Taft School in the United States through a scholarship.

The midfielder, currently in his sophomore at the prestigious private school in America is enjoying his soccer as well as gaining some education after leaving Ghana a year ago.

Baffour is one of four Ghanaians from the Right to Dream Academy at Taft School. He joins captain of Taaft Ernest Samad Bawa and two girls, Patience Kum and Precious Novidzro.

The Taft School is a private, coeducational school located in Watertown, Connecticut, United States. It teaches students in 9th through 12th grades and post-graduates.

The campus includes The Lady Ivy Kwok Wu Science and Mathematics Center, Pinto Language Lab, Moorhead Academic Center, Hulbert Taft, Jr. Library, two theaters, an 18-hole golf course, 16 tennis courts (four indoor), eight squash courts, two fieldhouses, two ice hockey rinks (one Olympic-sized and one NHL-sized), and more than 10 fields around Potters Pond