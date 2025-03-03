Rigobert Song appointed Central African Republic head coach amid controversy

Former Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has been appointed head coach of the Central African Republic (CAR) national team, signing a two-year contract.

However, the Central African Football Federation (FCF) has rejected the appointment, citing a lack of consultation.

Song, a former Cameroon captain and AFCON winner, takes over with the task of leading CAR’s bid to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His tenure begins immediately, with the team currently in a training camp in Morocco. He will earn 4,500,000 FCFA per month and is expected to rebuild the squad and implement his tactical philosophy.

Despite his official unveiling by the Ministry of Sports, Song has yet to take charge on the pitch. The FCF has refused to recognise his appointment, insisting it was excluded from the decision-making process. The absence of federation officials at the signing ceremony highlighted the administrative standoff.

Song now faces the challenge of uniting a struggling team while navigating the dispute between the federation and the government.

The coming weeks will determine whether the conflicting parties can resolve their differences to ensure stability for CAR football.