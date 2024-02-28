Rigobert Song departs as Cameroon coach after AFCON disappointment

Cameroonian football legend and president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto'o, has officially announced the departure of Rigobert Song as the head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Song, a former international teammate of Eto'o, took on the role in February 2022. While he played a pivotal role in securing Cameroon's qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the team's performance in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competitions fell short of expectations.

Cameroon was eliminated from the AFCON in the last 16 by Nigeria in January, and despite a surprising victory over Brazil in the final group stage match of the World Cup, they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Eto'o expressed the decision not to renew Song's contract, stating, "We have not achieved our objectives, and our executive committee and I do not see ourselves renewing the contract (with Song)."

Acknowledging Song's contributions, Eto'o added, "Song brought a lot to this team. Now we have to think about the future." The search for a new coach for the Indomitable Lions is now underway as they prepare for future competitions.