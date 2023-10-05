Ringing endorsement from delegets shows Kurt Okraku's popularity

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku received an emphatic endorsement during the recent GFA Elective Congress held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

The overwhelming backing from delegates serves as a powerful testament to Okraku's enduring popularity and his remarkable leadership within the Ghanaian football community.

The 52-year-old leader stood unopposed in this election following the disqualification of George Afriyie. This allowed the delegates to express their support for Okraku in an uncompromising manner.

Out of the 124 eligible delegates, an impressive 120 actively participated in the election process. The overwhelming majority, 117 delegates, voted "YES" to affirm their unwavering support for Okraku's continued leadership, while only three delegates cast "NO" votes.

Such an overwhelming endorsement from the footballing community underscores the immense trust that has been placed in Kurt Okraku's leadership abilities. It reaffirms his position as a unifying and influential figure within the Ghanaian football landscape.