Rio Ave brace-hero Aziz Yakubu reacts after Portuguese League Cup win over Farense

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu has expressed delight after netting a double to help Rio Ave progress in the Portuguese League cup.

Yakubu netted at either side of the half to lead Rio Ave to a 2-1 victory over Farense.

"Back on the pitch — back on the scoresheet. Good win," he wrote on Twitter.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian forward opened the scoring of the match in the 30th minute after benefitting from a rebound to put Rio Ave ahead.

Yakubu completed his brace in the 73rd minute when he converted a penalty kick to restore the lead for the home side.

Malta international defender Zach Muscat pulled one back for the visitors.

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng was an unused substitute for Rio Ave in the match.

Yakubu has now bagged 8 goals and 3 assists in 14 appearances in all competitions this season for the Vilacondenses.

He has 6 goals in 13 matches in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and 2 goals in one game in the League Cup.