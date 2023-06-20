Rio Ave forward Emmanuel Boateng unfazed by Black Stars exclusion

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng remains unfazed by his exclusion from the Black Stars, in recent times.

Despite making his debut for the Black Stars in 2018, Boateng has consistently been overlooked by the team's technical handlers.

In a recent interview, the former Levante star expressed his lack of concern regarding his snub from the Black Stars. Boateng emphasised the importance of respecting the coach's choices when it comes to selecting players.

"I'm not worried. We should always respect the coach's choice of players. As a player, I will do my best on the pitch, work hard, and remain determined to give my best in every game. Not receiving a call-up is not a problem," Boateng stated.

Boateng has made six appearances for the Black Stars, managing to score one goal during that time.

The 27-year-old forward currently plays for Rio Ave in the top-flight Portuguese league. He joined the club in August 2022, signing a two-year deal, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2024.