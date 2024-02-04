Rio Ave striker Emmanuel Boateng sent off in draw against Porto

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng was given his marching orders as his team, Rio Ave, played out a scoreless draw against FC Porto in the Portuguese top flight.

The 27-year-old forward was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time, resulting in his ejection from the contest. Despite this setback, Rio Ave managed to secure a crucial point.

Earlier in the match, Porto were awarded a penalty kick within the opening four minutes, but the decision was overturned following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead midway through the first half when Galeno capitalized on a rebound inside the box, only for VAR to rule the goal out due to an offside infraction.

The first half concluded with yet another disallowed goal for Porto, this time courtesy of an offside call on Evanilson in the buildup.

Boateng was booked for a foul in the 84th minute and was subsequently sent off in the second minute of added time, forcing him to leave the field prematurely.

Despite his dismissal, Boateng has enjoyed a productive campaign thus far, registering six goals and two assists in 16 appearances in the Portuguese league.