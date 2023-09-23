GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Rio Ave striker Emmanuel Boateng sidelined 'a few weeks' with muscle injury

Published on: 23 September 2023
Rio Ave striker Emmanuel Boateng sidelined 'a few weeks' with muscle injury
Emmanuel Boateng

Rio Ave striker Emmanuel Boateng is unavailable for selection for Monday’s Portuguese Liga clash against Sporting due to a muscle injury.

The Ghana international was the only absentee in training on Friday and that means Head Coach Luís Freire will miss out on his services.

Boateng is suffering from a muscle injury in his right thigh- a situation which forced their last league fixture against Famalicão.

According to Rio Ave, the 27-year-old will spend a few weeks in the infirmary.

Boateng played in six matches in all competition for Rio Ave this term- two in the League Cup and four in League.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more