GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Rising Sporting Club wins 2025 U-15 Girls Soccer Gala in Tamale

Published on: 25 February 2025
Rising Sporting Club wins 2025 U-15 Girls Soccer Gala in Tamale

The 2025 U-15 Girls Soccer Gala took center stage at the Kulikuli School Astro Turf in Tamale on Saturday, bringing together ten competitive clubs for an exciting day of football.

The tournament served as a key warm-up for the Northern Regional U-15 Girls Soccer Tournament, giving teams a chance to assess their strengths.

After a series of intense matches, Rising Sporting Club emerged victorious, defeating Dinnani Ladies in a tense penalty shootout following a goalless draw in the final. Both teams showcased impressive tactical discipline, but Rising Sporting Club held their nerve from the spot to claim the title.

Northern Regional FA Chairman Alhaji Abu Hassan Mahamadu praised the young players for their dedication and encouraged them to pursue their football dreams. With this win, Rising Sporting Club have made a strong statement ahead of the upcoming regional tournament.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more