Rising teenage star Arvin Appiah 'physically and technically' ready for Nottingham Forest challenge

Teenage winger Arvin Appiah says he's 'physically and technically' ready for the Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old is yet to be a regular in the first-team after initial struggles.

The England Under-19 rising star has five senior appearances under his belt, having trained with the senior team.

And the Ghana-born winger says he is ready for a full blown challenge at Nottingham Forest.

“At the start of the season I was with the Under-23s, playing and doing well,” he told the club’s matchday programme, before the weekend’s defeat.

“And then when I joined in with the first-team, the first few weeks were tough physically and mentally because the tempo is a lot quicker than the 23s.

“Physically, I wasn’t quite there but the coaches have helped me a lot with the gym work and I think I am ready physically and technically.”

Now he’s settled into the squad, Appiah says he makes the most of the chance to quiz the more experienced players to help him develop further.

“It is (great to train with them) and I make sure that I am always asking them questions as I want to be there some day,” the England Under-19s international added. “That is the main focus for me.”