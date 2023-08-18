Rising young referees set to officiate 2023 Division One League super matches

As the 2023 Division One League Super kicks off at Abrankese this Friday afternoon, a group of promising young referees from the Catch Them Young initiative are poised to officiate the matches.

Hailing from the 10 Football Regions, these referees have honed their skills by officiating in the Regional Division Two and Women's Division One Leagues across the nation.

This marks the third edition of the Division One League Super Cup, an exclusive off-season tournament that showcases the prowess of the top eight teams from the Division One League at the culmination of each season.

The competition is set to take place at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, commencing on Friday, August 18 and concluding on Friday, September 1, 2023.

The participating teams include Kpando Heart of Lions, Koforidua Sempe FI, Nations FC, Skyy FC, Nzema Kotoko, Techiman Eleven Wonders, Young Apostles, and Bofoakwa Tano.

Notably, Skyy FC emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the tournament, triumphing over Tema Youth in the final held at the Madina Astro Turf. The second edition was secured by Liberty Professionals (Hohoe United FC), who clinched victory with a 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC in Kyebi in 2022.

This tournament not only showcases the talents of aspiring young referees but also provides an engaging platform for the Division One League's top teams to compete and display their prowess.