Rivers United star Taofeek Omar: 'NPFL more physical than Ghana Premier League'

Rivers United midfielder Taofeek Omar says the only difference between the Nigerian Professional Football League and the Ghana top-flight is the physicality.

The former Aduana Stars player says a player must be fully fit to play in the Nigerian top division.

''As for the difference between Ghana and Nigeria league, it is just down to the pattern. NPFL is more physical and I had to move even with the big name I made in the Ghanaian league,'' Omar told brila.net

''I did it because I wanted to push myself to the limit. I’m glad I’m here and doing well too.''