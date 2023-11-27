Riyad Mahrez confident of securing 2023 African Player of the Year Award

Algeria star Riyad Mahrez expressed his confidence in winning the 2023 African Player of the Year award in an interview with 'L'Equipe.'

The winger, who played a pivotal role in Manchester City's historic treble-winning campaign, believes it would be "logical" for him to claim the prestigious individual honour.

Despite not making the top 30 in the Ballon d'Or rankings, Mahrez's exceptional season with Manchester City saw him contribute significantly to the team's success, securing the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League titles. With 15 goals and 13 assists for his club during the season, Mahrez feels deserving of the African Ballon d'Or.

In the interview, Mahrez shared his perspective on the competition for the award, acknowledging the usual contenders like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. However, he emphasised the significance of his contributions to Manchester City's historic achievement, stating, "It's only logical that I should be rewarded with this award."

While recognizing the achievements of other African players, Mahrez highlighted the collective challenges faced by some, stating, "Normally, there's always Mane and Salah, but last year it was a bit more difficult for them collectively. It's true that he won the Europa League, but that's nothing compared to a historic treble with Manchester City. So we'll see..."

Mahrez concluded on the subject, expressing optimism about his chances for the African Player of the Year accolade.