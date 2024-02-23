Riyad Mahrez's wife admits she was hesitant about moving to Saudi Arabia

Taylor Ward, the wife of Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, has opened up about her initial reluctance to move to Saudi Arabia after her husband signed a lucrative deal with Al-Ahli.

In an interview with Amazon Prime Video's series 'Married to the Game,' Ward revealed that she was reduced to tears after Mahrez informed her about his decision to move to the Middle Eastern country.

Ward expressed her concerns about the move, citing cultural differences and strict gender segregation laws in Saudi Arabia.

She recalled a conversation with a hotel staff member who informed her that swimming pools in the country are reserved for men only.

"I won’t lie, I had a freakout yesterday," Ward said.

"I rang the hotel to ask â€˜I’m coming with my baby, what do people wear around the pool’. I know it is a lot more conservative there and you have to dress a certain way

"I said, â€˜I just want to check when I come with a baby what is the best thing to wear, do I need to wear something covered if I am going in the water."

"They were like â€˜oh no sorry, it’s just a man’s pool, it is just a gents pool."

However, in a recent interview with Daily Mail, Ward shared that her experience in Saudi Arabia has been smoother than anticipated, thanks to more relaxed rules.

"I think it depends on where you go. At the moment they’re looking at relaxing these rules," she said.

"From what I had heard, I was worried about that stuff when we first went, but it’s surprised me. It’s more relaxed from what I was first told."

She mentioned that the country is considering loosening some of its restrictions, making it easier for foreigners to adapt.

Despite her initial reservations, Ward has come to appreciate life in Saudi Arabia, acknowledging that it has been a positive experience for her and her family.

Her husband, Riyad Mahrez, has been playing for Al Ahli since the summer of 2023.