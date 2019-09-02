GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Rizespor defender Joseph Attamah satisfied with draw against Besiktas

Published on: 02 September 2019

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has expressed satisfaction in Rezespor's draw against giants Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig. 

The on-loan Istanbul Baseksehir defender played an important role as the Sparrowhawks held Besiktas at the Vodafone Arena.

"Not the best of result but a point from a touch grounds is appreciated. We live to fight another day. Safe travel to the fans you did amazing," he tweeted after the game.

Rizespor took the lead through Turkish attacker Oğulcan Çağlayan in the first half.

But Besiktas pulled parity in the second half through Domagoj Vida.

The results keep Rizespor's unbeaten start to the season intact after winning their first two opening games.

Attamah Larweh joined the club in the summer on a season long loan with an option of making the move a permanent one at the end of the campaign.

 

 

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin 

