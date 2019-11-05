GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Rizespor midfielder Joseph Attamah laments over defeat to Galatasaray

Published on: 05 November 2019

Midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh is disappointed after Rizespor's defeat to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig at the weekend. 

The on-loan Istanbul Baseksehir player says Galatasaray wanted victory more after putting up a 100% performance at home at the Turk Telekom Arena.

However, he was quick to add his side were affected by an entirely 'new team' in the 2-0 defeat.

“Galatasaray played with 100 percent in the home field. They didn't have good results in recent weeks. Therefore, they came to the field with this idea. I think it's effective. Our problem is not a displacement, but a new team,” he said after the game.

Montassir Talbi scored a 15th minute own goal to hand the home side the advantage before former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel doubled the lead three minutes later with a fine finish.

Attamah Larweh has been a key figure for Rizespor this season, playing nine times and creating an assist as they lie 15th on the super lig table.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments