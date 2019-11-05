Rizespor midfielder Joseph Attamah laments over defeat to Galatasaray

Midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh is disappointed after Rizespor's defeat to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig at the weekend.

The on-loan Istanbul Baseksehir player says Galatasaray wanted victory more after putting up a 100% performance at home at the Turk Telekom Arena.

However, he was quick to add his side were affected by an entirely 'new team' in the 2-0 defeat.

“Galatasaray played with 100 percent in the home field. They didn't have good results in recent weeks. Therefore, they came to the field with this idea. I think it's effective. Our problem is not a displacement, but a new team,” he said after the game.

Montassir Talbi scored a 15th minute own goal to hand the home side the advantage before former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel doubled the lead three minutes later with a fine finish.

Attamah Larweh has been a key figure for Rizespor this season, playing nine times and creating an assist as they lie 15th on the super lig table.