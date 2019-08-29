Rizespor new-boy Joseph Attamah focused ahead of big game against Besiktas

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah Larweh is already looking forward to the big clash between Rizespor and Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The on-loan İstanbul Başakşehir player has been instrumental for Rizespor in their first two games as they keep their 100% start to the season.

With confidence oozing in camp, the former Tema Youth player insists they are determined to shock the Turkish giants.

"What I have to say is we take it game by game and we have to put the first to games behind us," he said after his side's win over Sivasspor.

"Now we have to stay focus for the next game against Besiktas. We have to train very hard and we have to pay attention to what the coach teaches us at training and we take it from there," added the versatile player.

"And I hope with the determination and the courage and the confidence I have in my guys in terms of the players we can do something against Besiktas."

Larweh is on a season long loan at from Baseksehir with Rizespor having the option of making the move a permanent one.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin