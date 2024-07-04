Road to AFCON 2025 revealed: Champions face tricky group, hosts Morocco cruise

The path to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set after the Thursday draw in Johannesburg, South Africa.

48 African nations will battle it out to dethrone reigning champions Cote d'Ivoire and lift the coveted trophy in Morocco.

Defending Champs Face Uphill Battle:

Cote d'Ivoire, led by coach Emerse Fae who served as a draw assistant alongside Moroccan legend Marouane Chamakh, landed in a challenging Group G.

They'll face former champions Zambia, Sierra Leone, and Chad in their quest to defend their title.

Morocco Gets Easy Group as Hosts:

The host nation, Morocco, secured a favourable draw in Group B. They'll face Gabon, Central African Republic, and Lesotho, potentially easing their path to the final tournament due to their automatic qualification as hosts.

Qualifiers and Tournament Schedule:

The qualifiers kick off in September 2024 and run until November 2024. The top two teams from each group, except Morocco's group (where only the winner advances alongside the hosts), will progress to the main tournament.

Mark your calendars! The 35th edition of AFCON will be held in Morocco from December 21st, 2025, to January 18th, 2026, promising a month of exhilarating African football.

Group Breakdown: