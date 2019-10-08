Rob Green discloses Chelsea players questioned why Sarri was not playing Hudson-Odoi

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green has revealed that some stars at Chelsea questioned why Maurizio Sarri was not playing teenage sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to the ex-Chelsea goalkeeper, the 18-year old was tearing apart defenses in training week in week out but the now Juventus manager will play him only in cup games and not the Premier League.

'We were in the dressing room last season and the players were saying ‘how is he not playing,’ Green told BBC Radio 5 Live.

‘He was going out in training and tearing some of the best defenders in the world apart. He was consistently the best in training.

‘It was to the point where some of the best players in the world were standing there applauding what he was doing.’

Hudson-Odoi signed a new contract extension with the club in September to end speculations surrounding his future.

Under new manager Frank Lampard, the English born Ghanaian started his first game in the Blues 4-1 thumping of Southampton.