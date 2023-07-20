Robert Addo Sowah bids emotional farewell to Hearts of Oak fans

Former Hearts of Oak defender Robert Addo Sowah has expressed gratitude to fans of the club following his departure from the Phobians.

The club confirmed the centre-back's departure on Wednesday thanking him after a seven-year spell at the club.

The 29-year-old joined Hearts of Oak in 2016 and quickly established himself as a vital cog in the club's machinery, assisting the Ghanaian giants in ending their trophy drought in the 2020/21 season. He also won the Ghana FA Cup twice with the club despite a difficult start to life at the club.

“It was a Dream-come true to feature for the Rainbow family. I am who I am because of this Great Club. “

“I would like to thank the Board, Current and Outgone Technical team, Playing Body, and Supporters of this amazing club for everything they have done for me. I couldn’t have come far without them all.”

“I dedicate all the good moments I had at Hearts of Oak to the fans and wish the club the best of luck.”

Last season, the defender was on loan at Samartex last season, where he helped the team finish in the top ten in their debut season above his mother club who finished 12th.

He is anticipated to find a new club before the 2023/24 football season begins. The tenacious defender has made 81 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.