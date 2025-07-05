Robyn Moodaly hails WAFCON win as career best, urges Banyana to defend title

As the excitement builds for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2025, former Banyana Banyana midfielder Robyn Moodaly says winning the 2022 WAFCON was the best moment of her career and has urged Banyana to give it their all to defend the title.

In an exclusive interview with Showmax Premier League, Moodaly shared her profound message for the team: "Trust in yourselves and each other. Stick together no matter what happens. Take it one game at a time, and don’t let the pressure or expectations get in the way of enjoying the moment. And remember why you’re there, to represent the country with pride and to make history again."

Moodaly, an experienced midfielder who featured in two Olympic Games and a Women's World Cup, and was a vital part of the victorious 2022 WAFCON squad, vividly recalled that historic triumph.

"It was honestly incredible. Being part of that squad and making history for South Africa was something I’ll never forget. There was such a strong sense of unity, pride, and belief in the team. From the first game to the final whistle, you could feel how much it meant to everyone – the players, the staff, the supporters back home. It was emotional and special in every way."

She further emphasised the personal significance of that win.

"Definitely one of the best, if not the best [moment of my career].”

“Winning a continental title for your country doesn’t happen often, and to be part of the group that brought it home for the first time was something I’ll always be proud of. Personally, it was a huge highlight and a moment I’ll cherish forever."

Moodaly also shed light on the demanding nature of the tournament itself.

"It’s very tough. You’re playing against the best in Africa, and every match is physically and mentally demanding. The schedule is tight, there’s travel between games, and the pressure is always there to perform and to represent your country well. You have to stay focused and manage your recovery properly to be ready for each game."

Addressing the pressure on Banyana as defending champions, she affirmed, "Yes, for sure. When you’re defending champions, there’s always extra pressure because everyone wants to beat you.

“Expectations are higher from the outside too. But I also think that pressure can be a positive and Banyana adapt well to pressure, it shows the standard the team has set and the belief that they can do it again."

On the current squad's capabilities, Moodaly is confident.

"There’s a lot of quality in the squad, and many players have big tournament experience now. If they stay focused, united and play to their strengths, they’re definitely capable of going all the way again."

Banyana Banyana’s WAFCON group stage fixtures:

Banyana Banyana v Ghana: Monday, 7 July: 18:00 (Live on Showmax Premier League & SuperSport)

Monday, 7 July: 18:00 (Live on Showmax Premier League & SuperSport) Tanzania v Banyana Banyana: Friday, 11 July: 21:00 (Live on Showmax Premier League & SuperSport)

Friday, 11 July: 21:00 (Live on Showmax Premier League & SuperSport) Banyana Banyana v Mali: Monday, 14 July: 21:00 (Live on Showmax Premier League & SuperSport)

