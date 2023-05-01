Rocky Dwamena confident in Asante Kotoko's title hopes despite recent setbacks

Asante Kotoko midfielder Rocky Dwamena has not given up on the club's title hopes in the ongoing Ghana Premier League despite failing to win their last two games.

The Porcupine Warriors dropped points again against Tamale City at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday with a 1-1 scoreline after an interesting encounter in their matchday 29 clash.

The 20-year-old who almost stole the headlines scored a stunning goal from long range in the 36th minute to put his team in front but their lead was short-lived as the Tamale-based side fought back five minutes later to draw level thanks to Mohammed Yahaya's goal.

With five matches to end the season, Kotoko are sixth with 43 points, seven less than Aduana Stars who have a game in hand.

After the game, Dwamena who was not delighted with the outcome was hopeful of a comeback to clinch the trophy despite the point gap.

"Not the results we were fighting so hard for, but am grateful to be on the score sheet. We won't stop fighting for the ultimate. Nyame Ne Hene! Keep supporting, we will get there” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/DwamenaRocky/status/1652782976084705281?s=20

Kotoko will continue their search for a win after two matches when they welcome Bibiani Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.