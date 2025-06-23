Roland Nii Dodoo Addy joins final CHAN 2025 referees camp in Egypt

Ghanaian assistant referee Roland Nii Dodoo Addy has arrived in Egypt to participate in the final preparatory camp ahead of the 2025 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), which kicks off in August.

Dodoo Addy is among a carefully selected group of elite referees from across the continent invited by CAF to officiate at the tournament. His inclusion is a reflection of his steady rise and growing reputation within African refereeing circles.

The camp, organised by CAF’s Refereeing Department, will focus on refining key aspects of officiating, ranging from fitness to technical understanding and in-game decision-making, ensuring referees are fully prepared for the demands of the tournament.

Dodoo Addy has officiated in several high-profile domestic and continental matches and is widely respected for his calm presence and accuracy on the field. His selection highlights the growing trust CAF continues to place in Ghanaian match officials.

The CHAN tournament, exclusively for players active in their home leagues, is not only a platform for emerging football talent but also an opportunity for match officials to showcase their quality on a major stage.

Ghana will be hoping Dodoo Addy makes the most of the opportunity and represents the country with distinction.