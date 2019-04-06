“Rolls Reus” to overrun Bayern Munich’s believes as they meet Dortmund – Mybet.africa

Ghana sports betting company, Mybet.africa have out themselves as a huge fan of Borussia Dortmund and their playmaker Marco Reus in Saturday's Der Klassiker against sworn adversaries Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga.

The trustworthy betting firm is offering ¢5.00 refund bonus for each goal scored by their favourite player “Roll Reus” in this epic match. That is for any customer who places a minimum bet of ¢10.00 on the match.

German news giant, SportBild leaked this week latest gossip over the German clash of giants on Saturday that back in 2011, Bayern was about to sign on at that time the new kid on the block Marco Reus, but senior players including Schweinsteiger and Lahm voted against the deal dismissing Reus and his lack of winning mentality.

Seven (7) years later Reus is playing the season of his life, leading Dortmund possibly to their 8th Bundesliga title.

Mybet is full of praise for the German international who also just had his first child last Saturday. The sports betting giant has said “He is an outstanding player and character and we love to see him score. Whatever some old Bayern players might say – we fully believe in his winning mentality”.

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has said that his bruised Bayern Munich team are determined to tilt the Bundesliga title race back in their favour with a win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

In another development, mybet.africa has sent a congratulatory message to Marco Reus in Germany for becoming a proud father.

Reus has suffered several setbacks during his eventful career including missing 2014 world cup due to an injury and has to be pivotal in leading Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga table just two narrow points ahead of arch rival Bayern.

Reus himself netted in an impressing 15 goals in just 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have endured a tough week in the build-up to their title race showdown with Dortmund at the Allianz Arena this weekend.

They slipped two points behind their rivals after being held to a draw in Freiburg last Saturday, and survived a scare against Heidenheim in a dramatic 5-4 cup win on Wednesday.

Club president Uli Hoeness has also heaped the pressure on coach Niko Kovac and his players, saying that there can be "no excuses" in the "must-win" game against Dortmund.

On Thursday, Kovac insisted that his players were up for the fight.

"Dortmund are having a great season, and it will be an interesting and evenly match game," he said.

"At the end of the day it will come down to who is better on the day. We want to win the game at all costs. The club, the fans, everyone wants to win the game."

After they conceded four goals on Wednesday, Kovac said that his players had to show the right attitude against Dortmund.

"We need to start defending well again, as individuals and as a team. It's a question of attitude," he said.

Bayern will potentially be without several key players for the season-defining clash.

Arjen Robben and Alphonso Davies are both still injured, while David Alaba and Manuel Neuer did not train with the team on Thursday.

Kovac also admitted that striker Robert Lewandowski has also been fighting off illness in the last few days.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have their own injury problems and are hoping that Spanish striker Paco Alcacer, who scored twice in last week's win over Wolfsburg, will be fit for Saturday.

Alcacer picked up an arm injury against Wolfsburg, while left-back Achraf Hakimi also remains sidelined.

They will be relieved to welcome back captain Marco Reus, however, who missed the Wolfsburg game to be at the birth of his first child.

Dortmund midfielder and former Bayern star Mario Goetze warned his teammates that they would need to be at the top of their game if they were to beat Bayern.

If Dortmund were to win, it would be their first league victory in Munich since 2014.

It would also see them establish a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Yet the Dortmund hierarchy warned that even a win would not decide the title race in their favour.

