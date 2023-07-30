GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Romania: '99 Ideas' striker Emmanuel Yeboah scores in second league match in a row

Published on: 30 July 2023
Romania: '99 Ideas' striker Emmanuel Yeboah scores in second league match in a row
Emmanuel Yebaoh scored for CFR Cluj

Striker Emmanuel Yeboah scored in successive league matches in Romania on Sunday, 30 June 2023.

The 20-year-old Ghana youth international netted the leveller for the home side CFR Cluj in the 39th minute against  Universitatea Craiova.

Yeboah suspended in mid-air to smash home a Panagiotis Tachtsidis diagonal cross from the left.

It was his second goal in the club's second league match of the season.

Universitatea Craiova shot in the lead after ten minutes courtesy an Alexandru Creu goal which shocked their hosts.

The 2023 CAF U23 Nations Cup star was replaced after 74 minutes.

 

