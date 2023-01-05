Romanian club CFR Cluj blast Slavia Prague over Yeboah medical problem claims

CFR Cluj have slammed Czech giants Slavia Prague following the collapse of Emmanuel Yeboah’s transfer.

Yeboah was set to join Slavia Prague but the move collapsed, with the Czechs claiming the winger has medical problem.

But the Romanian side have denied it and called off the transfer. They insist the Ghanaian has no serious injury history.

“In the last few days, our club has negotiated the transfer of Emmanuel Yeboah to Slavia Prague. This move will not materialize, and the footballer will continue in Gruia. Following this episode, our club would like to come up with certain specifications, a statement by Cluj said.

“Even if the transfer amount would have remained at the agreed amount, an amount to which would be added and percentages from a possible future transfer, Slavia wanted to change the conditions of the move, citing a medical situation detected at the meniscus. In short, the Czech club has expressed its desire to loan our player for a year, keeping the first option to buy definitively.”

“Certainly, this variant was not approved by our club management, especially after consulting with specialist doctors with whom CFR has been working for years, and who, after studying the medical document in detail, did not agree to the option of the Czech club doctors.”

“Since the player has had absolutely no medical problem in the last year, our specialists' position is not without validity, especially since Yeboah has attended absolutely all of our team's training sessions and played them in official matches three in three days, making a considerable effort.”