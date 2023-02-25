Romanian club CFR Cluj celebrates Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah as he turns 20

Romanian giants CFR Cluj celebrated Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah in a grand style on his birthday on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The highly-rated forward clocked twenty years on Saturday as his growth and development have been impressive at the club.

Yeboah joined the rest of his teammates, the technical staff and other officials at the Cluj locker room to make the birthday a memorable one.

The "99 Ideas" attacker joined Cluj U19 in March last from Ghanaian club Young Apostles FC but only a match he was promoted to the first team where he has become a mainstay.

Yeboah has made 20 appearances in the Romanian Liga this season and has scored three goals and provided three assists in the process.

He made 12 appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers and group stage campaign and played once in the UEFA Champions League qualifications.

The youngster came close to moving to Czech Republic giants Slavia Prague in the winter transfer window but the deal fell through in the latter stages.

Find some photos of the celebration at the locker room below: