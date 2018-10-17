Romanian coach Aristică Cioabă in line for Aduana Stars return

Romanian tactician Aristică Cioabă looks set to reunite with Ghanaian champions Aduana Stars after emerging one of the top two candidates for the vacant position.

The 47-year-old is being considered for the top position after he expressed interest by applying.

And according to reports, he has been shortlisted by management hence could possibly return as the head Coach for the Dormaa Club.

Aristica first had a stint with Aduana Stars in 2011 where he replaced the late Herbert Addo and spent just one season with the Club.

He later returned prior to the start of the 2015/16 season and supervised the Ghanaian side to a second place finish in the domestic top-flight.

With his previous successful spells with the Club, the former Azam FC manager could be considered for the topmost job at the Club.

Aduana Stars are yet to find a replacement for Yusif Abubakar who was sacked by the Club months ago.

Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatshuhashi could not secure a permanent contract with the Club after his brief spell.