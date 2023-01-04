Romanian giants CFR Cluj to make this amount from sale Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah 

Romanian giants CFR Cluj will receive 2.5 million euros plus 20 percent onward future transfer from the sale of Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah to Czech giants Slavia Prague, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Ghanaian youngster is set to join the Czech giants in the January transfer window.

GHANASoccernet exclusively reported that CFR Cluj and Slavia Prague have reached an agreement over the transfer of the lanky forward.

The 19-year-old has been in good form since getting promotion from the U19 team to the CFR Cluj first team.

Emmanuel Yeboah has made 29 appearances this season, scoring three times in all competitions, with two assists.

The former Young Apostles striker is set to undergo medicals and will be followed by his unveiling.