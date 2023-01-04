Romanian outfit CFR Cluj set to sign Alexi Pitu as Emmanuel Yeboah's replacement

Romanian outfit CFR Cluj are on the verge of concluding a deal for Alexi Pitu as a replacement for Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Yeboah.

Yeboah, 19, has signed a permanent contract to join Czech giants Slavia Prague in a deal worth around 2.5 million Euros.

The Romanian giants have a backup plan and are set to sign 20-year-old Farul Constanța youngster Alexi Pitu as Yeboah's replacement.

. With 5 goals and 5 assists this Superliga season, Alexi Pitu is rated by Transfermarkt at €1.4 million.

Yeboah cut short his holidays in his native Ghana and travel to Czech Republic capital to finalize personal terms.

He has only been in Europe for six months and he is now set for a major transfer.

He was signed by CFR Cluj during the January transfer window in 2022 from Division One League outfit Young Apostles.

Nicknamed 99 Ideas because of his dexterity and intelligence, he made a meteoric rise to CFR Cluj after impressing massively with the youth and got promoted to the First Team.

Before the winter break, Yeboah scored three goals in 17 matches in the Romanian Liga I.